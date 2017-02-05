Heavy rain that began on 31 January caused floods in the districts of Pacora, Jayanca, Illimo, Mochumi, Cayalti and Túcume in Lambayeque province of the region of the same name.
Further heavy rain has fallen since then and on 03 February, the La Leche river overflowed flooding areas of Lambayeque, Chiclayo and Ferreñafe provinces.
Indeci reports that 60,435 people have been affected and 24,755 displaced, including 6,000 in Morrope district, 3,735 in Jayanca, 7,510 in Chiclayo and 1,955 in José Leonardo Orti district, where 1 person has died and 15,000 affected.
The flooding has caused severe damage to houses and buildings in the affected areas. Indeci reports that 1,877 houses have collapsed, with 500 of them in Chiclayo district. A further 3,072 houses are considered inhabitable and 12,089 houses affected.
Desborde de río "la leche" a la altura del Distrito de Mórrope - Lambayeque.
Así está nuestra Región.@americatv_peru @noticiAmerica pic.twitter.com/211T9L9IWN
— Samir Reyes (@SamirBravoR) February 5, 2017
State of Emergency
President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski visited some of the affected areas on 02 February. He said via Social Media that "José Leonardo Ortiz and other districts affected in Lambayeque will be declared in State of emergency."
Further heavy rain expected in north until 09 February
Servicio Nacional De Meteorologia E Hidrologia Del Peru (SENAMHI) forecasts that the rains will continue on the coast and the northern sierra until 09 February, with values of around 20-50mm per day expected in Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque and La Libertad and in particular between 04 to 06 February, where rainfall may exceed 100 mm per day.
Over 20 dead since December 2016
The recent flood disaster in Lambayeque is one of many to affect wide areas of the country over the last few weeks. In a summary of recent flood events (pdf) of 02 February, Indeci reported that since December 2016, 23 people have died and 37 injured in rain related incidents such as floods and landslides.
During period 01 December 2016 to 02 February 2017, over 6,000 people were displaced and 72,000 affected. Over 1,400 homes were destroyed or rendered inhabitable and almost 16,000 homes damaged. Eight of the deaths occurred in the Arequipa region, 4 in Cajamarca, 3 in Puno and 2 in Cusco. Other fatalities were reported in Ayacucho, La Libertad, Moquegua, Piura and San Martin. No further details of the fatalities were available. Figures do not include the current flood situation in Lambayeque.
Recent floods in Arequipa, Huancavelica and Lima
On 31 January, torrential rain caused the Rímac river and its tributary the Huaycoloro to overflow, flooding areas of San Juan De Lurigancho and Lurigancho Chosica districts in the east and north east of the city.. Over 180 homes have been flooded and 68 completely destroyed. The floods have destroyed roads and bridges in the area. No deaths or injuries were reported by Indeci.
Floods affect 60,000 and destroy 1,800 homes in Lambayeque, PeruPeru's National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) reports that as many as 1,877 houses have been destroyed by floods in Lambayeque region over the last few days. Over 60,000 people have been...