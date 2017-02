© Office of the President of Peru



Desborde de río "la leche" a la altura del Distrito de Mórrope - Lambayeque.

Así está nuestra Región.@americatv_peru @noticiAmerica pic.twitter.com/211T9L9IWN

— Samir Reyes (@SamirBravoR) February 5, 2017

State of Emergency

Further heavy rain expected in north until 09 February

Over 20 dead since December 2016

Recent floods in Arequipa, Huancavelica and Lima

Peru's National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) reports that as many as 1,877 houses have been destroyed by floods in Lambayeque region over the last few days. Over 60,000 people have been affected and one fatality reported.Heavy rain that began on 31 January caused floods in the districts of Pacora, Jayanca, Illimo, Mochumi, Cayalti and Túcume in Lambayeque province of the region of the same name.including 6,000 in Morrope district, 3,735 in Jayanca, 7,510 in Chiclayo and 1,955 in José Leonardo Orti district, where 1 person has died and 15,000 affected.with 500 of them in Chiclayo district. A further 3,072 houses are considered inhabitable and 12,089 houses affected.President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski visited some of the affected areas on 02 February. He said via Social Media that "José Leonardo Ortiz and other districts affected in Lambayeque will be declared in State of emergency."Servicio Nacional De Meteorologia E Hidrologia Del Peru (SENAMHI) forecasts that the rains will continue on the coast and the northern sierra until 09 February, with values of around 20-50mm per day expected in Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque and La Libertad and in particular between 04 to 06 February, where rainfall may exceed 100 mm per day.The recent flood disaster in Lambayeque is one of many to affect wide areas of the country over the last few weeks. In a summary of recent flood events (pdf) of 02 February,No further details of the fatalities were available. Figures do not include the current flood situation in Lambayeque.Heavy rain has continued to affect the country since 25 January, causing floods and landslides in the regions of Arequipa, Huancavelica and Lima, including in areas around the capital city.On 31 January, torrential rain caused the Rímac river and its tributary the Huaycoloro to overflow, flooding areas of San Juan De Lurigancho and Lurigancho Chosica districts in the east and north east of the city.. Over 180 homes have been flooded and 68 completely destroyed. The floods have destroyed roads and bridges in the area. No deaths or injuries were reported by Indeci.