Reports are coming in of what appears to be a ballistic missile strike which hit the city center of Donetsk. Until now, only the western and northern suburbs of Donetsk had been affected by a massive barrage of artillery strikes (thousands of shells) fired by the Ukronazi forces. Multiple rocket launchers were also used. This time, however, the type of missile used as a tactical ballistic missile of the Tochka-U type shown here:
You can get all the technical details about this system right here, but all you need to know is that it's range is over 70 miles and that it deliver a 500kg warhead. That's right, 500kg of high-explosives with fragmentation filling. In a city center. Here is what the scene was after the strike: (no translation needed)


Other sources say that it was not a Tochka-U ballistic missile but a strike by a Uragan multiple-rocket launcher similar to this one:
In light of that kind of barbaric outrage committed in the middle of Europe, the United States could not remain silent and...

... immediately condemned Russia!