Officials involved in the Philippines' war on drugs, launched by President Rodrigo Duterte last year, areas they carry out thousands of extrajudicial killings, says advocacy group Amnesty International."Amnesty is deeply concerned that the deliberate and widespread killings of alleged drug offenders, which appear to beby the authorities,says a newly-published report According to Amnesty, which studied a subset of over 30 fatal cases,detailed in official documentsPolice claim they were attempting to detain a suspect, either at home or in the middle of a set-up deal, and then say that he attempted to resist by pulling a weapon, at which point he is gunned down. Over 2,500 suspects, and 35 officers have been killed in such operations.But the authors, who say that they spoke to 110 people from varied backgrounds - officers, drug users and dealers, and relatives of the dead - whoIn several cases documented by Amnesty International, witnesses described alleged drug offenders yelling they would surrender, at times while on their knees or in another compliant position. They were still gunned down.Amnesty claims that "Duterte administration'shas resulted in "abusive practices" including "significant under-the-table payments for 'encounters' in which alleged drug offenders are killed." The authors say thatwhich pay out bonuses for providing them with dead bodies.Other illegal practices, Amnesty claims, include officers using anonymity to carry outadding to the 4,100 killings supposedly by "unknown armed persons." "Officers sometimesas unknown armed persons, particularly when the target is someone whose family might bring a complaint or whose death might lead to greater suspicion," says the report.While many in the Philippines may endorse such strong-arm tactics provided the real culprits are being targeted, Amnesty says the campaign is being conducted on the foundation of not a thorough investigation, but aput together by government officials and police officers."The concept of the 'watch list' itself and the way they are put together are deeply problematic. Inclusion is, with little to no verification," says Amnesty.The non-evidence-based approach means that those with money and influence - even if they are guilty - can avoid the wrath of the law, while the vulnerable have no recourse to it."This is not a war on drugs, but a war on the poor. Often on the flimsiest of evidence, people accused of using or selling drugs are beingsaid Tirana Hassan, Amnesty International's Crisis Response Director."Under President Duterte's rule, the national police are breaking laws they are supposed to uphold while profiting from the murder of impoverished people the government was supposed to uplift.On Monday, Duterte promised that his campaign would continue to "the last day of [his] term."Duterte did not, however, motivate his actions by concerns for human rights, but rather that some rogue officers had themselves formed or joined drug syndicates, and were using their badge to promote their interests, under the cover of the war on drugs.