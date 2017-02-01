Earth Changes
Dead newborn gray whale found in Redondo Beach, California
Daily Breeze
Wed, 01 Feb 2017 10:17 UTC
Los Angeles County lifeguard rescue boats towed the 12-foot-long baby out to sea at about 4 p.m., according to lifeguard Capt. Eric Howell.
Pacific gray whales are in the midst of their annual winter migration from their Alaskan feeding grounds to warm Mexican lagoons, where they mate and give birth. Newborns aren't born with a thick enough layer of blubber to withstand Alaskan temperatures, but they thrive in the warm waters off Baja California. They typically bulk up quickly on their mother's fat-rich milk during the journey back up north.
Lifeguard officials worked with representatives from NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service to determine where to tow the dead whale on Tuesday, Howell said.
Dead newborn gray whale found in Redondo Beach, California
Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind. War will exist until that distant day when the conscientious objector enjoys the same reputation and prestige that the warrior does today. Never have the nations of the world had so much to lose, or so much to gain. Together we shall save our planet, or together we shall perish in its flames.
