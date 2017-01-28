© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



Media Matters asked for help building a "comprehensive" database of reporters who "get to ask" questions at the White House Wednesday, sending a series of bizarre tweets in which the heads of various journalists are circled in red ink."[Media Matters] is going to try to maintain a comprehensive database of who gets to ask questions at press briefings," senior fellow Matthew Gertz tweeted. "We need your help to ID some!"Gertz then began tweeting out image after image of reporters asking questions in the White House briefing room, describing the question asked in each one and asking followers to identify the reporter. Each one's head is circled in red ink."Who is this?" he tweeted, along with one of the photos. "On Monday he asked about the Women's March on Washington and the March for Life.""Who is this?" he said in the next tweet. "On Monday he asked about Trump's relationship with the Hispanic community.""Who is this?" he continued. "She asked a series of questions Monday about Trump's relations with Latin America."Gertz tweeted out seven photos in all.White House press secretary Sean Spicer has switched up the pecking order in the first few briefings, opting to give outlets such as The New York Post and Christian Broadcasting Network an opportunity to ask questions, in addition to the more traditionally favored networks and wires.