As we know, Arctic sea ice is rapidly disappearing. That is why China is building a new icebreaker.
China Begins Construction of Polar Icebreaker
This will join at least 14 new Russian ones:

These are Russia’s new icebreakers

And the US has plans to build its own $1bn ship.
Congress takes a big step toward funding a new $1 billion Arctic icebreaker
Think of the money they could have saved if they had asked Prof Wadhams!

Meanwhile it looks as if the Russian icebreakers stuck in the East Siberian Sea will stay there until May.
Two of Russia's icebreaker ships are marooned in the East Siberian Sea