Lebanese security forces arrested five people over working for the Israeli spy agency Mossad.Lebanon's General Security Directorate's media office said the arrestees had confessed to passing information to Mossad via the Israel embassies in Turkey, Jordan, Britain and Nepal, Al Bawaba reported.The statement stressed that the individuals were arrested following the intensive monitoring of Israeli intelligence operations in the country as part of Lebanon's activities aimed at dismantling similar networks.It added that the two spies from Nepal were also engaged in recruiting other Nepalese workers in Lebanon."After their interrogation, the arrestees were referred to the competent court on the offense of collaboration with the Israeli enemy, and work is underway to arrest the rest of the people involved," noted that statement.