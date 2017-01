© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton

"You're Fake News"

President-elect Trump was already a pugilist. Thanks to Bannon and Conway, he's now been upgraded to a master of the surgical strike. The message - the non-cigar if you will - is that the media had better get their houses in order and start reporting honestly. If not, they will be subjected to the same treatment in return. You reap what you sow now, mainstream media.

The Obama-Fail-Care Repeal

Sigmund Freud's famous quote, "Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar," was to clarify that not everything a patient said or did was somehow symbolic of a deeper psychological issue. That's almost never the case with politics, when almost every action is really about what's behind the act itself.That's why I'm presenting this article a "Guide to the Perplexed Liberal" for all the activities they've been buzzing about since Donald Trump won the election.Liberals are furious with President-Elect Trump's tweets. They say it is evidence that he is an unhinged narcissist with his finger of the nuclear button - which you'll recall, they believe nobody is overseeing anymore It's certainly true that prior to Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway joining the campaign, President-elect Trump's tweets were utterly undisciplined. Now, since a cigar isn't just a cigar, they are being used in a unique and powerful way.That's exactly what he did, and rightly so, to Rep. Lewis. This man may have been a civil rights champion, but he's not above criticism. So for him to go on national television and claim that President-elect Trump isn't a legitimate president, then he is fair game. So Trump punched back, embarrassing Lewis for the Congressman's truly disastrous job of running his district (which also tells you how stupid Democrats are, to continually put the same losers back in office for thirty years. Can you say Hank "Guam Will Tip Over" Johnson?)It's also the best revenge on Twitter's private war on conservatives, which has helped torpedo any chance of it being acquired . What's the company going to do? Ban the president?Oh, what a delight. Never have I been so happy to see how President-elect Trump beat down Jim Acosta of CNN, and the dishonest network itself. Neil Cavuto drives the knife in so perfectly Liberals are all upset that somehow this shows that President-Elect Trump is a fascist! He doesn't want a free press! Silly people.Technically, this wasn't a move by President-elect Trump - at least on the surface. However, I imagine he was involved in Congress' move to repeal Obama-fail-care. Once again, the Left lurches into hysterics without realizing what's really going on.This is a direct eff-you to the Democrats. What's good for goose, and all that.Yet, even now, Democrats think that by repealing Obama-fail-care that somehow it means everyone will lose their healthcare instantly.As opposed to Fake News FB meme going around that you'll only be able to put money into an HSA to pay for health care, which will likely be one option to help finance healthcare for those who choose to do so,A repeal of Obama-fail-care does not mean your healthcare gets taken away. It means insurance companies will fall back into some form of the previously regulated model. TThe reason for this is because it is political suicide for the GOP to not include this clause. Their constituents need that clause, too. They'll be thrown out in 2018 if they dropped it.As for what else might occur, I don't see what the problem is here.We have to pass the repeal to find out what's in it.