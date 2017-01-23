Puppet Masters
'Most wanted French jihadist' turns himself in, charged with terrorist offences
RT
Mon, 23 Jan 2017 15:28 UTC
Kevin G., 24, is a high-profile French jihadist who converted to Islam 10 years ago, and who was placed on a blacklist in 2014 and is suspected of being a major recruiter for Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS, ISIL).
The suspect's reported role was to attract young French people to join IS in Syria and Iraq. The jihadist is also thought to have had connection with some of the perpetrators who carried out the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015.
"He spent four years in Syria amongst jihadists, first with former al-Qaeda affiliate the Fateh al-Sham Front, and then the IS group,"according to France 24.
Kevin G. and his four French wives and six children left Syria in June 2016 for Turkey claiming he was "reformed". There, Kevin G. turned himself in and was transferred under an international arrest warrant.
His four French wives had already been deported from Turkey.
Kevin G. arrived in France on Friday night and was charged Saturday with association with a criminal terrorist organisation and financing terrorism, the Paris prosecutor said.
It is now up to French authorities to determine if Kevin G. is, in fact, 'reformed' or just one of the many jihadist returning to Europe to carry out terrorist attacks.
Around 900 French nationals are believed to have travelled to join IS groups in either Syria or Iraq, 200 of whom have been killed, reports France24.
A third of the 5,000 European jihadists who traveled to fight in Syria and Iraq are now back in Europe, with some on"specific missions," according to an EU report released last December.
Comment: Finance the jihadis in Syria and only condemn them when they turn themselves in? It's as hypocritical as it is dangerous.
Read more: Blowback: France's self-inflicted refugee crisis
Following rhetoric regarding Europe's refugee crisis, one might assume the refugees, through no fault of Europe's governments, suddenly began appearing by the thousands at Europe's borders. However, this simply is not true.
Before the 2011 wave of US-European engineered uprisings across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) transformed into Western military interventions, geopolitical analysts warned that overthrowing the governments in nations like Libya and Syria, and Western interventions in nations likeMali and the Ivory Coast, would lead to predicable regional chaos that would manifest itself in both expanding terrorism across the European and MENA region, as well as a flood of refugees from destabilized, war-racked nations.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
'Most wanted French jihadist' turns himself in, charged with terrorist offencesOne of the UN's most wanted jihadists has been charged with terrorist offences in France after being transferred from Turkey where he had turned himself in. Kevin G., 24, is a high-profile French...