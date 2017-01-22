© Times of India

President Donald Trump promised a lot would happen on "day one" during his election campaign - although he later clarified he meant on his first Monday in office, rather than today. Apparently keen to get down to business, the billionaire tycoonThe President signed an order to federal departments to "minimise the economic impact" of the Affordable Care Act, which grants health insurance to all Americans.He then signed a stack ofOne was a law towaiving the requirement that the appointee be a civilian for the past seven years.President Trump made further nominations for his Cabinet, includingMr Trump also signed a proclamation creating aalthough it has not been announced on what day this will fall.The new Presidentapparently to acknowledge the famous "special relationship" between the UK and the US. The bust of the wartime leader could be seen as the new President signed his first orders having reportedly been kept at The British Embassy during the Obama years, when it was replaced by one of civil rights leader Martin Luther King.Shortly after President Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States,While he was President-elect, Mr Trump insisted that every ambassador appointed by former President Barack Obama would have to leave their office by midday on 20 January with no grace period. It is common policy that political appointed ambassadors resign at the beginning of a new administration - but unusual to have no replacements confirmed at this stage.and President Trump's agenda has replaced that of Barack Obama. The new administration lists just six issues on the website - energy, foreign policy, jobs and growth, military, law enforcement and trade deals. Critics have pointed to the fact there is no longer any mention of civil rights, LGBT rights, healthcare or climate change.The previous references to climate change have been replaced byAs well as moving into the White House with the new first family,from Barack Obama.Yesterday, tweets began appearing on the official @POTUS account, although these will be monitored by official advisers. But this morning, the prolific tweeter sent his customary early morning tweet to his 21.1 million followers from his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, indicating that he will use both accounts simultaneously."A fantastic day and evening in Washing ton DC. Thanks to @FoxNews and so many other news outlets for the GREAT reviews of the speech!" he said on Twitter.But thehas reportedly been ordered toafter the National Park Service shared two tweets implicitly critical of President Trump during his inauguration. An email sent to Park Service employees, obtained by Gizmodo, stated that all Department of the Interior bureaus must "immediately cease use of Government Twitter accounts until further notice".