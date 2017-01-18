© North News & Pictures Ltd



© North News & Pictures Ltd



'We lost a metre last weekend.

© North News & Pictures Ltd



© North News & Pictures Ltd



© North News & Pictures Ltd



© North News & Pictures Ltd

© North News & Pictures Ltd



Residents of a disappearing stretch of the Yorkshire coast lost around a metre of their gardens in a tidal surge this weekend.Huge waves have caused destruction in Skipsea, East Yorkshire, as they battered more 20 homes and gardens., leaving residents and business owners fearing for their future.Over the weekend,Ursula Harris, 61, lives on the now decimated Green Lane in Skipsea with her husband Peter, 52, a lorry driver.'Luckily we moved the fence back last year. You never know what is going to happen.'I think if we didn't move the fence back it would have disappeared. My neighbour lost part of his fence.Residents of homes on the very edge of the cliff are worried about the erosion making their plots smaller'I was worried it was going to come further and reach our house. I have got a green house in the back garden and the glass is broken because of the waves and the stones coming over as well.'I think it will come closer to the house in the future. The council have not done anything to help the situation.'I love living here, it is beautiful. It is like a holiday every day. I don't want to move from here so I hope that our land doesn't disappear anymore.'Brenda Ciccone, who lives in Skipsea, told BBC Look North: 'I was sitting at the window and I was watching it and it came right up, right over, broke that man's fence next door and a few more further on.'Stones were hitting my window, I thought my window was going to come through. I was scared, really, really frightened.'Mrs Harris, a cleaner at Skipsea Club, said: 'Nearby holiday park Skipsea Sands are unable to give their customers direct access to the beach as a result of the erosion.A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said:along the Yorkshire coast.'Our thoughts go out to those residents and businesses who have been affected - flooding can have a devastating impact on people's lives.'Tidal conditions like those seen over the past 48 hours can cause significant damage to flood walls, banks and other defence structures.'