© Scott Olson/Getty Images



© Twitter



© CNN Money



And that is

bad news

, because every president — Trump included — needs a vigorous press to hold them accountable.

He had a celebrity profile, the ability to self-fund, and a gift for piercing his rivals with a single put-down. He held skeptical positions on immigration and trade that millions of Americans also support, but which both parties had previously shut out of the debate. He also worked harder than Hillary Clinton, campaigning in blue states experts said he had no hope of winning.Donald Trump won his party's nomination and the general election itself becauseWhen I joined the traveling press corps for the last few weeks of the campaign, I was surprised byamong many of the journalistswe were shlepping 20 hours per day to attend. Most were cordial, and professional; a few were exceptionally hard-working. But in general, the story of the 2016 election hadto them.To many, the— up to seven states in one day — was. Up early and in bed late, at each stop, the journalists were herded into the "pen" in the center or the back of the arena; in each speech,To many in the media, it was all a pointless ordeal, leavened only by the apparentlyAs the only one representing a conservative news outlet, I found it both amusing and, at times, shocking to watch fellow journalists(For reporting their reactions , I was nearly thrown out.)of the traveling press corps, repeated every few days for the benefit of new arrivals, was that. That allowed journalists to preserve a necessary privacy. But it also meant that if some journalistssomething, arguably, the public had a right to know that they were doing — there was no way to report that.Again — most of the journalists I met were professional, and friendly. But I was surprised atand into the crowd, how muchat Trump rallies rather than listening to real, live, flesh-and-blood Trump supporters.after a rally in New Hampshire, journalists both inside and outside the traveling press seemed less interested in the fact that Trump had made an explicit appeal to the "working class" than that he had presented a letter of support from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, which the media spent the rest of the night speculating was a fake.Many journalists apparently believed it was theirSome worked for publications, likeand thethat hadOn occasion, mainstream media reports of events I attended— such as when NBC turned a happy speech in Las Vegas in Dec. 2015 into a kind of Nuremberg Nazi rally But even that was less problematic than theabout what Trump was saying to voters and whether he was reaching them. Journalists — and their editors — were so busy talking, they forgot to listen.Many journalists are now trying to understand how so many of them could have misread the election so badly.Until the media learn their lesson, Trump's Twitter feed will continue to fill the void.Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the "most influential" people in news media in 2016. His new book, How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, co-written with Larry Schweikart, is available from Regnery.