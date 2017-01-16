© Beawiharta / Reuters

Iranian anti-aircraft troops fired shots at a drone as it was flying over central Tehran on Monday, the governor of Tehran Province was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. A similar incident happened in December.Isa Farhadi was reported as saying.Alleged footage of the incident leaked online showed an anti-aircraft cannon firing in bursts at an unseen target in the air.According to Fars news agency, the drone was successfully shot down.The ownership of the unmanned aircraft could not be immediately established.Earlier in December anti-aircraft forces shot down a drone operated by a crew filming a documentary, which went astray and approached the offices of the president and the supreme leader.