© Annie Lee



You thought the recent weather was cold by Bermuda's standards? This little auk probably thought so too.The dovekie, right, which is related to puffins and, was found at Ferry Point Park by a group of American students on a field trip.According to birder Andrew Dobson, it is the, and was brought here by strong winds.Temperatures on Monday had fallen to a near-record low of 53F (12C), with winds gusting at 37 knots.The dovekie is the smallest member of the auk family in the North Atlantic.It was discovered on Tuesday by Professor Sea McKeon and students of Colby College, Waterville, Maine, who are studying at BIOS.The bird appeared healthy and they returned it to the water where it swam away strongly.Mr Dobson, president of the Bermuda Audubon Society, said: "This is the first dovekie to be reported in Bermuda since December, 1967, so it was a very significant find."It was obviously driven much further southeast than normal by the gales we have been experiencing."near Clearwater Beach., but migrates south to Virginia and Florida.and two northern gannets, also from the North Atlantic.But according to Mr Dobson this is not a reflection of climate change."Unless we had multiple sightings, it's just a coincidence," he said."Every winter we get a few northern birds that turn up here as a result of winter storms driving them further south than usual."