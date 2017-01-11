Open Letter to President-elect Trump: Negotiate Nuclear Zero

A nuclear war, any nuclear war, would be an act of insanity.

Richard Falk is an international law and international relations scholar who taught at Princeton University for forty years.

[Prefatory Note: The text below is an Open Letter to the next American president urging complete nuclear disarmament as an urgent priority. The letter was prepared under the auspices of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, and its current list of signatories are listed below. It is hoped that concerns with nuclear weapons policy will rise to the top of the global policy agenda and will engage people everywhere. It is our view that the elimination of nuclear weaponry is a matter of upholding the human interest of all peoples, as well as promoting the national interest of each country.]As president of the United States, you will have the grave responsibility of assuring that nuclear weapons are not overtly threatened or used during your term of office.The most certain way to fulfill this responsibility is to negotiate with the other possessors of nuclear weapons for their total elimination. The U.S. is obligated under Article VI of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to engage in such negotiations in good faith for an end to the nuclear arms race and for nuclear disarmament.Between nuclear weapons states, it would lead to the destruction of the attacking nation as well as the attacked. Between the U.S. and Russia, it would threaten the survival of humanity.There are still more than 15,000 nuclear weapons in the world, of which the United States possesses more than 7,000. Some 1,000 of these remain on hair-trigger alert. A similar number remain on hair-trigger alert in Russia. This is a catastrophe waiting to happen.Even if nuclear weapons are not used intentionally, they could be used inadvertently by accident or miscalculation. Nuclear weapons and human fallibility are a dangerous mix.Nuclear deterrence presupposes a certain view of human behavior.It provides no guarantees or physical protection. It could fail spectacularly and tragically.You have suggested that more nations - such as Japan, South Korea and even Saudi Arabia - may need to develop their own nuclear arsenals because the U.S. spends too much money protecting other countries. This nuclear proliferation would make for a far more dangerous world. It is also worrisome that you have spoken of dismantling or reinterpreting the international agreement that places appropriate limitations on Iran's nuclear program and has the support of all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany.As other presidents have had, you will have at your disposal the power to end civilization as we know it. You will also have the opportunity, should you choose, to lead in ending the nuclear weapons era and achieving nuclear zero through negotiations on a treaty for the phased, verifiable, irreversible and transparent elimination of nuclear weapons.We, the undersigned, urge you to choose the course of negotiations for a nuclear weapons-free world. It would be a great gift to all humanity and all future generations.Initial signers:David KriegerPresident, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationRichard FalkSenior Vice President, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationDaniel EllsbergDistinguished Fellow, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationNoam ChomskyProfessor Emeritus, Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyOliver StoneFilm directorSetsuko ThurlowHiroshima Atomic Bomb SurvivorAnders WijkmanCo-President, Club of RomeHelen CaldicottFounding President, Physicians for Social ResponsibilityBen FerenczFormer Nuremberg war crimes prosecutorRobert Jay LiftonColumbia UniversityHon. Douglas Roche, O.C.Former Canadian Ambassador for DisarmamentMartin HellmanProfessor Emeritus, Stanford UniversityRobert LaneyChair, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationRick WaymanDirector of Programs, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationRuben ArvizuLatin America Representative, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationJonathan GranoffPresident, Global Security InstituteMedea BenjaminCo-Founder, Code PinkPeter KuznickProfessor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute, American UniversityBarry LadendorfPresident, Veterans for PeaceDr. Hafsat Abiola-CostelloFounder and President, Kudirat Initiative for DemocracyMarie DennisCo-President, Pax Christi InternationalElaine ScarryProfessor, Harvard UniversityRichard AppelbaumBoard of Directors, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationSandy JonesDirector of Communications, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationJoni ArendsExecutive Director, Concerned Citizens for Nuclear SafetySergio GrosjeanInstituto Mexicano de Ecologia Ciencia y CulturaJohn AveryAssociate, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationLeonard EigerGround Zero Center for Nonviolent ActionApril BrownMarshallese Educational InitiativeJill DexterBoard of Directors, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationRobert AldridgeAssociate, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationCharles GenuardiBoard of Directors, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationBill WickershamAssociate, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationJohn HallamPeople for Nuclear DisarmamentMark HamiltonBoard of Directors, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationMary BeckerFormer Board member, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationJudith Lipton, M.D.Security Committee, Physicians for Social ResponsibilitySherry MelchiorreBoard of Directors, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationElena NicklassonDirector of Development, Nuclear Age Peace FoundationDaniel SmithAppellate LawyerCletus SteinThe Peace FarmMario FuentesSector SaludJim KnowltonBlue Ocean ProductionsPeter LowAdjunct Senior Lecturer, University of CanterburyJenny MaxwellHereford Peace CouncilRodrigo NavarroComunicar para ConservarSergio RimolaNational Hispanic Medical AssociationJulian Rodriguez#Revolucionando