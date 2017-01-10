© Bing
Souza Baranowski Correctional Center
Prisoners defying orders to return to their cells have caused the evacuation of correctional officers from a unit of Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts. Crisis negotiators are on-site, and no injuries have been reported.

Police are responding to a situation at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, where 51 inmates are refusing to be locked back in their cells.

Correction officers were evacuated from the maximum security prison early Monday morning and units from the Special Operations Unit have been sent to the scene to assist with the situation.

Christopher Fallon, assistant deputy commissioner of communications at the prison, spoke with RT as the incidents were unfolding, confirming that 51 inmates are refusing to lock in from one housing unit. He also stated that no injuries have been reported, and called the situation "fluid."

The prison is where Aaron Hernandez, former New England Patriots tight end, is being held for murder charges. WBZ reports that Hernandez is not held in the unit where prisoners are refusing to lock in.