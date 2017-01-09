© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

A group of French lawmakers, including Thierry Mariani from the Republicans (LR) party, his fellow LR member Nicolas Dhuicq and former member of the Democratic Movement party Jean Lassale, recently visited Syria.During their trip, the lawmakers visited Aleppo and had an opportunity to see the actual situation in the city recently liberated from terrorists.Aleppo, Syria's second largest city which used to be the country's economic capital, has been mired in the civil war since August 2012 with the western part of the city has been controlled by the Syrian Army while the eastern part was occupied by various Islamist and rebel groups, including al-Nusra Front.On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian Army's operation to liberate militant-controlled eastern Aleppo was completed, however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained. On December 22, the last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian Army gained full control over the city.The lawmaker also commented on civil casualties in Aleppo during the war. According to Mariani, before the war the population of Aleppo was 3.5 million and 35,000 were killed during the conflict."I expected to see that the entire Aleppo population was destroyed. In fact, 35,000 dead is awful. The casualties should not be underestimated. But those numbers are far from what mainstream media describes as a 'total extermination,'" he underscored.​Mariani also said that during the visit to Aleppo he and his colleagues met a lot of Franco-Syrians and French-speaking people. According to the lawmaker, a lot of those people are discontent with France's stance on the Syrian conflict."They told us the same thing: 'We can't see France's involvement here. It's wrong.' Look at those countries that have changed their stance."It is easy to stay in the 7th arrondissement of Paris [where the French National Assembly is situated], read liberal newspapers and then explain what the real situation is [in Syria]. Actually, the situation on the ground is different," he added.Mariani also said that he and his colleagues Nicolas Dhuicq and Jean Lassale met with President Assad in Damascus. The parties discussed chemical attacks allegations against the Syrian Army and Syrian government's plans to reach peace and rebuild the country.