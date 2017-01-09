4.9 magnitude earthquake 2 km from Antirrio, West Greece, Greece

2017-01-09 09:53:17 UTC

UTC time: Monday, January 09, 2017 09:53 AM

Magnitude Type: mb

USGS page: M 4.9 - 6km NNW of Rion, Greece

USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist

Reports from the public: 4 people

2017-01-09 09:53:17 UTC 4.9 magnitude, 10 km depth