© PAP/Andrzej Grygiel



Almost 16,000 households across Poland were left without electricity on Wednesday after heavy snowfall and fierce winds downed power lines.from Wednesday but added that heavy snowfall is not expected in most other areas of the country.Meanwhile, temperatures are set to plunge at night as arctic air arrives in Poland from the north. TThe authorities have warned that homeless people may be in danger unless they find shelter.Source: IAR/PAP