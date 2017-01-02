© David McNew/Getty Images



New Year's Eve was a traffic nightmare for drivers hoping to get to or from Southern California on California's main artery.All lanes were closed for several hours in both directions of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area north of Los Angeles because of snow.At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Caltrans District 6 tweeted, "The Grapevine has re-opened with CHP escorting traffic. Drive with care and patience. Happy New Year!"Overnight, the California Highway Patrol escorted motorists through the snow on both northbound and southbound lanes.The National Weather Service says between 3 and 6 inches of snow are forecast for the Grapevine and other high areas in Kern County.Meantime, in San Diego County, officials with the Department of Public Works say several streets have been closed because of flooding.Southern California is capping off the year with rain and snow as the second of two weekend storms moved through Saturday.