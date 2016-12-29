© Northern Territories Police



Tourists' car swept away

6 still missing

Update 28 December 2016:

Parts of southern Northern Territories and northern South Australia have seen record breaking rain over the last two days.Parks Australia to close the Uluru National Park on Monday 26 December, 2016. Images on Social Media showed streams of water cascading down the sides of the landmark rock. The park has since re-opened.Police say that 96 people were evacuated from their homes in Kintore and stayed in temporary accommodation at the local school. Around 25 homes have been damaged in the town.Superintendent Vicary added,and was fast flowing in parts, however it has now receded."A number of roads in the area remain impassable, and it is advised that people avoid the area and make alternative travel arrangements if possible.She added, "Assessments of the damage will be made to determine when it is safe for people to return to their homes, however this may take a couple of days to complete."Tourists feared to have been trapped in a car which washed off a causeway into the Hugh River, near Alice Springs, have been found safe, according to Northern Territory Police. A police statement said:"Northern Territory Police and Emergency Services are pleased to report that the tourists reported missing in the Hugh River have been located. All are safe, with only minor injuries reported."One female and two male occupants of the vehicle are being transported to Alice Springs Hospital for assessment."Roads in the area remain impassable and police urge people to obey all signage regarding closed roads and to exercise extreme caution. If possible, please delay any travel in areas affected by floods."Meanwhile, local media are reporting that five adults and a baby are still missing two days after they left the remote West Australian community of Kiwirrkurra on their way to the Northern Territory.The group of 6 are said to be traveling in 2 vehicles and set out on Christmas Day to reach Kintore but have not yet arrived. Local police and emergency services are carrying out searches for the missing group.The missing 6 were found by police and rescue teams on 28 December, 2016. Northern Territories police said:"Northern Territory Police and Emergency Services are pleased to report that four of the people reported missing on the road between Kiwirrkurra and Kintore have been located safe and well.They were rescued by a helicopter late yesterday afternoon."A search party later found the two still missing from the group. Police said both are currently at the Kintore clinic receiving medical treatment.Police said "Many roads in the area remain impassable and police urge people to obey all signage regarding closed roads and to exercise extreme caution. If possible, please delay any travel in areas affected by floods."