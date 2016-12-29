One person died and two sustained serious injuries when wild elephants attacked them at Praseni Bazaar, Bardiya district, on Wednesday morning.At around 7 am, elephants entered the bazaar from Bardiya National Park and trampled on Bimal Pariyar.Ram Prasad Lamichhane and Dinesh Singh Thakuri were seriously injured in the attack.Terrified local people ran for their dear life when the elephants entered the bazaar.Nepal Army personnel and local people drove them back to the forest later.