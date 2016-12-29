© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin



Russia's embassy in Damascus has come under mortar fire again, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.the statement said.Expressing concern over the persistent terrorist threat to the Russian embassy and diplomats, the ministry said all terrorist groups entrenched around Damascus must be eliminated as soon as possible.the statement said.The ministry added that attacks on the Russian embassy in Damascus must be strongly condemned by all who counter terrorism in deed.