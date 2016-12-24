© NOAA

Snow could fall down to 3,000 feet as temperatures plummet by evening before tapering off Christmas morning.

The National Weather Service says Flagstaff can expect the heaviest snowfalland winds blowing 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 36 mph. To the east of Flagstaff along Interstate 40 to the New Mexico border, winds will blow 45 to 55 mph. Travel will be extremely hazardous in the afternoon and evening and should be avoided if possible.The high temperature Sunday will be just 28 degrees in Flagstaff and the overnight low 8 degrees.Check its website for full details.Hazardous travel warning issued for Saturday in Flagstaff regionThe National Weather Service is warning of hazardous travel conditions amid blowing, heavy snow across much of northern Arizona Saturday afternoon and evening.The winter storm warning includes nearly a foot of snow for Flagstaff starting around 11 a.m. and winds blowing 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 36 mph.Snow could fall down to 3,000 feet as temperatures plummet by evening before tapering off Christmas morning.The high temperature Sunday will be just 28 degrees in Flagstaff and the overnight low 8 degrees.Areas above 8,000 feet could see up to 20 inches of snow, prompting the Coconino National Forest to close most forest roads for the winter. Check its website for full details.High winds, foot of snow due in Flagstaff SaturdayHigh winds along with up to a foot of snow are now in the forecast for Flagstaff on Saturday as the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of northern Arizona.Winds blowing 20 to 25 mph and gusting to 38 mph are predicted for Flagstaff Saturday as rain turns to all snow after 8 a.m. and continues through the evening.The forecast calls for 8 to 12 inches of snow between 6,000 and 8,000 feet and 10 to 20 inches above 8,000 feet.Christmas Day will start off with snow showers before skies start to clear. The high will reach only 27 degrees.Thursday's rain produced high water levels in Oak Creek that approached but did not exceed a minor flood stage. Water levels continue to be high Friday morning.Flagstaff snow totals upped to 12 inches by Christmas morningFlagstaff can now expect up to a foot of snow on the ground by Christmas morning.The National Weather Service has upped its forecast from 6-8 inches to 8-12 inches. Williams is now likely to see accumulation of up to 18 inches.Rain today is likely to exceed 1 inch or more, with a break in the precipitation Friday afternoon before a much colder and wetter Pacific storm rolls in Saturday. Snow is expected much of the day in Flagstaff, and levels could fall to 3,000 feet by late Saturday night.Skies are expected to clear late on Christmas Day, but with a high barely reaching the freezing mark.Flagstaff due up to 8 inches of snow by Christmas morningFlagstaff could see up to 8 inches of snow on the ground by Christmas morning.That's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service for Saturday.Williams and the South Rim of the Grand Canyon could get 8 to 12 inches, and the North Rim 12 to 18 inches.The snow will be part of a strong Pacific storm that arrives in the Flagstaff region Saturday after two days of rain below 9,000 feet. Rainfall amounts could range between 1 and 2 inches on Thursday and Friday.The snow will start at 6,000 to 7,000 feet Saturday morning before falling to as low as 3,000 feet by Saturday night. The low in Flagstaff Saturday night will be 21 degrees, with a high Christmas Day of just 30 degrees under clearing skies.