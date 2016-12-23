The Syrian army forces discovered several jails and torture centers after regaining control over Eastern Aleppo.Meantime, the local sources in Eastern Aleppo said that there are a number of mass graves in different districts containing the corpses of the Syrian soldiers killed and buried by the militants.The sources said that the terrorists mostly murdered famous and high-ranking people of the society and gathered ordinary people to watch their death to intimidate people and take their control.The Syrian army has given the terrorists who have remained in Eastern Aleppo a final ultimatum to fully surrender areas under their control and leave the region or face death.The army called on the terrorists in Eastern Aleppo to remain committed to the contents of their agreement and leave the region immediately.The implementation of the Aleppo agreement started last Thursday morning, but it was halted for two days due to the violation of the ceasefire agreement by the terrorists on Friday. On Sunday the implementation of Aleppo agreement resumed and again on Tuesday night it was suspended due to the terrorists' lack of commitment to the contents of the agreement.The Syrian state television announced late Wednesday that the final phase of the evacuation of the terrorists from Aleppo city resumed.Militants had accepted to release thousands of civilian hostages in the two besieged towns of Fua'a and Kafraya in Northern Idlib province in return for the government's permission to their besieged comrades in Eastern Aleppo to evacuate the city for Idlib. But the militants have blocked the exit of civilians from the two towns repeatedly.Yet, after repeated violations by the terrorists, now the Syrian state TV reports that the final phase of the exit of the last group of about 2,500 terrorists started minutes ago, meaning that Aleppo city will be fully evacuated from the militants in the coming hours.Several buses which are stationed in Kafraya and Fua'a (in Idlib province) are slated to evacuate a group of other patients and injured people from the two towns in return as per the agreement.The Syrian state television also reported that a number of people who had been kidnapped by terrorists in recent years have been released.Based on the latest reports, tens of buses have left the Eastern Aleppo districts by the last hours of Wednesday night and the first hours of Thursday but the operations to evacuate the terrorists have not yet completed.Meantime, the operations to evacuate the wounded and patients from Fua'a and Kafraya still continue.Based on the latest reports 15,500 militants and their families have thus far left Aleppo and the army, once again, called for faster evacuation of militant on Tuesday from the Eastern neighborhoods to dispatch engineering units to defuse terrorist-planed bombs and mines in the newly-freed districts.A security source disclosed on Wednesday that terrorists groups' lack of commitment to an agreement on exit of injured civilians from the two towns in Idlib pushed evacuation of militants and their families from the Eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo into suspension.The source said that the terrorist groups that have laid siege on Fua'a and Kafraya towns in Northern Idlib once again violated the evacuation agreement's terms, leaving negative impact on the trend of transferring militants and their families from Eastern Aleppo.The source further added that it was agreed that the last group of militants and their families leave Aleppo in return for evacuation of the injured and patient civilians from Fua'a and Kafraya, but terrorists prevented exit of buses carrying the injured and patients from the two towns in Idlib, violating the terms of the evacuation agreement.Another military source said Wednesday that terrorists trapped in the Eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo city have ironically demanded even more and set more conditions for evacuating the city, complicating the situation more.The source added that terrorists' demand to leave Aleppo in their own cars without any inspection have halted evacuation agreement.The Syrian government has rejected terrorists' request, but has announced that a bus carrying injured or patient civilians must leave Fua'a and Kafraya in return for exit of 10 militant cars that leave Aleppo.Aleppo is to be declared a completely liberated city by Damascus any moment now as the Syrian authorities and terrorist groups stationed in the Eastern parts of Aleppo reached an agreement to evacuate militants from the region in return for relocating thousands of besieged civilians from Fua'a and Kafraya in Idlib to government-ruled territories.The Syrian army units started special operations in Aleppo after several humanitarian pauses declared by Damascus and Moscow to give a chance to the civilian population as well as the militants to leave the Eastern parts of the city through 8 corridors.District after district have fallen into the hands of the Syrian army soldiers and their allies in the city of Aleppo, as the pro-government troops have recaptured nearly all of the blocks and districts in the Northern and Southern parts of Eastern Aleppo.Also, tens of thousands of civilians, including hundreds of children and newborn babies, have also left the Eastern part of the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo in recent days, while thousands of militants laid down their arms and left Eastern Aleppo through the special corridor.Over the recent months, Aleppo has been a battlefield between government forces and numerous terrorist groups.