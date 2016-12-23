Comment: A partial answer to these questions: First, security for ambassadors is the responsibility of the host state (which just goes to show that Turkey's security was inadequate). Second, Turkish newspapers say that the special forces who killed the assassin tried to get him to surrender, but after he returned fire and reached into his pocket, they feared he may have had an explosive vest. It's a valid concern - such vests are not very bulky.
Syrian War Report - December 22, 2016: Turkish Forces Storming Al-Bab, Suffer Heavy Casualties
Kurdsh YPG Forces Seize About 60 Villages From ISIS In Syrian Province Of Raqqah
Syrian War Report - December 21, 2016: Govt Forces Expanding Buffer Zone Near Tyas Airbase
Previous Syria reports