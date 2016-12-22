© Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters



German police have cordoned off an area surrounding a shopping center in Berlin following reports that a suspicious package was found nearby., German media report.There is a heavy police presence in the area and reports about the package are still being investigated, the German media says.Berlin police wrote in a Twitter post that officers are still investigating a suspicious situation and asked residents to be patient."We have closed the street because of a suspect object," a Berlin police spokesman told journalists, adding that the situation "is not connected" with Monday's terrorist attack on a Christmas market.According to local German newspaper BZ, a. After police failed to find the bag's owner in the shopping center, the area was evacuated and cordoned off, the paper reports.A bomb disposal unit was rushed to the scene and is now investigating the package, BZ reports.Just days ago, a truck plowed into a Christmas market in central Berlin in a terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 12 people and left 48 injured. Islamic State (IS, former ISIS/ISIL) has claimed responsibility. The alleged perpetrator, who was identified as Tunisian national Anis Amri, 23, is still on the run.The Schoehauser Allee Arcaden shopping center wasGerman media report.