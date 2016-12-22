The worst hit areas are Valencia and Murcia where Schools have been closed and many roads blocked. The heavy rain is expected to move to Catalonia and the Balearic Islands over the next days and Orange level warnings have been issued.
This is the fourth deadly flood event to hit Spain since mid October this year.
Fatalities and rescues
One man died when he was trapped in a flooded cave in Xàtiva, situated near the banks of the river Albaida in the province of Valencia.
Also in Valencia, a man died after his car was swept away and overturned in a flash flood in Castellon. Another victim was swept away by flood water and dragged into the sea in Cala Finestrat, near the tourist resort of Benidorm.
Two victims died in flood water in separate incidents in Los Alcázares in Murcia.
Hundreds have been evacuated from their homes and emergency services in Murcia alone reported having to rescue at least 350 people from their homes and cars in Los Alcazares, Murcia, San Javier and Torre Pacheco.
A este muchacho se le cae un árbol encima mientras graba las lluvias en el Garruchal #Murcia (y "se lisia", dice él) pic.twitter.com/Qv2IeqVtFw
— Rubén Juan Serna (@rubenjuans) December 18, 2016
Imatges aèries de #PNAlbufera @GVAparcs en #TemporaldeLlevant d'aquest matí des de l'helicòpter de la Generalitat pic.twitter.com/Huy6SBVFbl
— GVA 112CV (@GVA112) December 19, 2016
Murcia emergency services reported that, since 17 December, they have responded to 2,773 rain related emergencies, in particular in Los Alcázares (646), Murcia (531) and San Javier (358).
The Murcia region was put on Level 2 Emergency plan on Sunday, with the armed forces being called in for support. As of 19 December, school activities were suspended in 28 municipalities in Murcia.
Around 150 people have been forced from their homes in Los Alcázares are currently staying in temporary shelters. Residents in Los Alcázares have been warned to avoid drinking tap water.