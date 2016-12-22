© Direccion General Seguridad Ciudadana y Emergencias



Fatalities and rescues

A este muchacho se le cae un árbol encima mientras graba las lluvias en el Garruchal #Murcia (y "se lisia", dice él) pic.twitter.com/Qv2IeqVtFw

— Rubén Juan Serna (@rubenjuans) December 18, 2016

Five people have drowned as torrential rain that began on 17 December caused flooding in south east Spain.The worst hit areas are Valencia and Murcia where Schools have been closed and many roads blocked. The heavy rain is expected to move to Catalonia and the Balearic Islands over the next days and Orange level warnings have been issued.in Los Alcazares, Murcia, San Javier and Torre Pacheco.Murcia emergency services reported that, since 17 December, they have responded to 2,773 rain related emergencies, in particular in Los Alcázares (646), Murcia (531) and San Javier (358).The Murcia region was put on Level 2 Emergency plan on Sunday, with the armed forces being called in for support. As of 19 December, school activities were suspended in 28 municipalities in Murcia.Around 150 people have been forced from their homes in Los Alcázares are currently staying in temporary shelters. Residents in Los Alcázares have been warned to avoid drinking tap water.