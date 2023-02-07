© AFP

An employee at Cattenom power plant was treated for contamination on Thursday after a radioactive particle was discovered on his face.In a press release issued overnight, EDF-CNPE confirmed an employee had become contaminated by a radioactive particleThe employee received immediate medical care, with treatment at the point of contamination. The usual checks and procedures were carried out, according to the statement.EDF said the level of exposure to, which is set at 500 millisieverts. The press release stated that "the equivalent dose received by the worker for the whole body is very low, of the order of 1 microsievert, ie 20,000 times lower than the regulatory annual limit".A subsequent medical examination determined that the incidentof the exposure, as well as the size of the particle detected on the man's cheek. EDF confirmed the employee will benefit from "adapted" medical monitoring over the coming months in accordance with their procedures., said Cattenom management. The incident was declared a significant level 2 radiation protection event on the INES scale in a report to the Nuclear Safety Authority.