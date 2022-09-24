© Unknown

the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society.

The moral attitudes of dominant and privileged groups are characterised by universal self-deception and hypocrisy. The unconscious and conscious identification of their special interests with general interests and universal values [...]. [...] the intelligence of privileged groups is usually applied to the task of inventing specious proofs for the theory that universal values spring from, and that general interests are served by, the special privileges which they hold.[2]

PROMOTING THE NARRATIVE

The group is chaired by Prof. Cass Sunstein and its members include behavioural change experts from the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Professor Susan Michie, from the UK, is also a TAG participant.

CREATING DEAFENING SILENCES

"Last month I convened, behind closed doors, a Trusted News Summit at the BBC, which brought together global tech platforms and publishers. The goal was to arrive at a practical set of actions we can take together, right now, to tackle the rise of misinformation and bias ... I'm determined that we use [the BBC's] unique reach and trusted voice to lead the way - to create a global alliance for integrity in news. We're ready to do even more to help promote freedom and democracy worldwide."

"members of the Army's 77th Brigade" are...currently supporting the UK government's Rapid Response Unit in the Cabinet Office and are working to counter dis-information about COVID-19.

When in doubt, consult trusted fact-checking organizations, such as the International Fact-Checking Network and global news outlets focused on debunking misinformation, including the Associated Press and Reuters.

"WHO has been working closely with more than 50 digital companies and social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitch, Snapchat, Pinterest, Google, Viber, WhatsApp and YouTube, to ensure that science-based health messages from the organization or other official sources appear first when people search for information related to COVID-19. WHO has also partnered with the Government of the United Kingdom on a digital campaign to raise awareness of misinformation around COVID-19 and encourage individuals to report false or misleading content online. In addition, WHO is creating tools to amplify public health messages - including its WHO Health Alert chatbot, available on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Viber - to provide the latest news and information on how individuals can protect themselves and others from COVID-19."

AN INSTITUTIONALISED CULTURE OF CENSORSHIP AND SUPPRESSION OF "WRONG THINK"

direct censorship through removal of content and deplatforming;

sponsoring of hostile coverage designed to smear and intimidate anyone raising critical questions regarding the COVID-19 narrative; and

coercive approaches involving threats to livelihood and employment.

health claims related to the virus which may be harmful; medical advice which may be harmful; accuracy or material misleadingness in programmes in relation to the virus or public policy regarding it." (Dodsworth p. 31)

"Do not share content that directly contradicts guidance from leading global health organizations and public health authorities."

What does this actually mean, in practice? It means that some select persons, just because they got nominated to a "public health authority" or a "leading global health organization," are protected by Linkedin from any robust criticism from the public or from other scientists.

THE DANGERS TO DEMOCRACY AND RATIONAL DEBATE: ONLINE HARM LEGISLATION AND DIS/MISINFORMATION 'FACT CHECKERS'

First: the opinion which it is attempted to suppress by authority may possibly be true. Those who desire to suppress it, of course deny its truth; but they are not infallible. All silencing of discussion is an assumption of infallibility.



And: if wrong, they lose, what is almost as great a benefit, the clearer perception and livelier impression of truth, produced by its collision with error.

Under the threat of penalties, the legislation will compel online intermediaries to censor swathes of online discussion including in matters of general discourse and public policy. Harmful content is defined entirely by the Secretary of State who is also granted a host of executive powers throughout the legislation.

We are concerned that the 'legal but harmful' category set out in the OSB is inadequately prescribed by law and risks disproportionately infringing on individuals' right to freedom of expression and privacy. In particular, we are concerned about the wide definition of online harm as meaning "physical or psychological harm" (clause 187). This is an extremely low threshold, and encompasses innumerable kinds of harm, the extent of which in our view far exceeds the qualifications on Article 10 provided by the ECHR and HRA.

The real vice of the bill is that its provisions are not limited to material capable of being defined and identified. It creates a new category of speech which is legal but 'harmful'. The range of material covered is almost infinite, the only limitation being that it must be liable to cause 'harm' to some people. Unfortunately, that is not much of a limitation. Harm is defined in the bill in circular language of stratospheric vagueness. It means any 'physical or psychological harm'. As if that were not general enough, 'harm' also extends to anything that may increase the likelihood of someone acting in a way that is harmful to themselves, either because they have encountered it on the internet or because someone has told them about it."

[t]hrough Verified, we are leveraging the UN brand, as well as popular brands that connect audiences online and offline: from Cartoon Network in Brazil to Flipkart in India.

Today we launch a new series of reports on the global anti-lockdown movement, beginning with this paper examining how COVID restrictions have brought together a broad church of activists in a conspiracy-extremist movement we call a 'hybrid threat'.

THE END OF DEMOCRACY?