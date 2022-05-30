It even lit up the clouds...so resplendent was a remarkable bolide (bright meteor) that was seen around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday May 28 from various areas of Puerto Rico.The Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC) captured images of the fast meteor and explained that both the witnesses who observed it, as well as one of the SAC's color cameras.They perceived that the meteor showed a somewhat greenish color, which suggests it was a space rock with metallic content.The bright meteor was visible looking north and its trajectory moved even further towards the north of the Island, so the possibility that some fragment reached the mainland, since from somewhere to have survived the fragmentation, it must have occurred over the Atlantic Ocean.(Translated by Google)