© RT

At least seven people have been killed in the blaze, rescuers told the Russian media.A fire broke out at the Russian Defense Ministry's research facility in the city of Tver, some 180 kilometers (112 miles) northwest of Moscow, on Thursday.Initial reports suggest that two people were killed and 20 others wounded in the fire.The burning building has been evacuated, with fire brigades currently working on site.According to preliminary data, the blaze spanned across some thousand square meters and caused a partial collapse of the roof.The fire had started in one of the rooms on the second floor of the administrative building.