A State Department source tells Fox News on Thursday that the U.S. and Poland will hold joint military exercises tomorrow near Rzeszow,President Joe Biden had visited the city during his trip to Europe for a NATO summit in late March."Tactical and fire training at the training ground in Nowa Dęba is to deepen the interoperability of Polish and American troops and to harmonize Polish military units," the Polish military said in a statement previewing the military exercise."The subunits of the 18th Mechanized Division and 82nd Airborne Division (USA) will be exercised mainly with the support of the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade and soldiers from the 3rd Subcarpathian Territorial Defense Brigade," the statement continued."Additionally, the Americansthe statement read. "It is an expression of allied solidarity within NATO and mutual guarantees of the alliance's security."