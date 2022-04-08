President Joe Biden had visited the city during his trip to Europe for a NATO summit in late March.
"Tactical and fire training at the training ground in Nowa Dęba is to deepen the interoperability of Polish and American troops and to harmonize Polish military units," the Polish military said in a statement previewing the military exercise.
"The subunits of the 18th Mechanized Division and 82nd Airborne Division (USA) will be exercised mainly with the support of the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade and soldiers from the 3rd Subcarpathian Territorial Defense Brigade," the statement continued. "The training will include shooting from Pioruns (Man-portable air-defense systems) and Javelins (anti-tank guided missiles), known for their effectiveness in combating Russian troops in Ukraine."
Comment: That depends on your definition of 'effective':
Poland's military said "strengthening the eastern part of Poland and NATO's eastern flank" is one of its top priorities.
It also said the U.S. now has more than 10,000 soldiers stationed in Poland.
"Additionally, the Americans have deployed two Patriot batteries in Poland," the statement read. "It is an expression of allied solidarity within NATO and mutual guarantees of the alliance's security."
Comment: See also: Psychotic Polish deputy-PM offers US to install nukes in his country, wants Washington to send tens of thousands more troops