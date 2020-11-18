Italy's Stromboli volcano erupted once again on November 16, spewing ash, lava, and debris in a "high-intensity" blast that was captured on webcam and on surveillance cameras.Described as "high intensity," the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported the explosion on top of the volcano that lasted for four minutes after weeks of relatively low-activity.The Stromboli volcano is one of the most active on Earth.