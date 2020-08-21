floods
Torrential rain and thunderstorms on 20 August caused damage and fatalities in Punjab Province, Pakistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that parts of the provincial capital Lahore recorded more than 200mm of rain in 24 hours on 20 August. Heavy rain was reported in other areas of the province, including the city of Hafizabad, which saw over 150 mm of rain during the same period.

Several houses were completely destroyed, and roofs and walls of some buildings collapsed. Local media report that at least 18 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Fatalities were reported in Lahore, along with the districts of Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Mandi Bahauddin, mostly as a result of collapsed buildings or electrocution. Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in a coal mine in Chakwal district, killing 3 miners.

PMD has warned of more heavy rainfall in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces over the coming days.