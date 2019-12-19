The event began around 4 am est. and can last for several hours.Notably, around 5 am est., Putin was asked a series of questions about his thoughts on the impeachment proceedings of President Trump.
In response, Putin denounced the impeachment proceedings as "spurious" and said the US Senate is unlikely to remove Trump. He said Trump's presidency is far from over as Republican lawmakers "are unlikely to want to drive out of power a representative of their own party."
Putin said the Democratic push for impeachment is "part of the ongoing domestic political battle" in Washington.
- RUSSIA'S PUTIN, ASKED ABOUT IMPEACHMENT VOTE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP, SAYS I AM NOT SURE IT'S END OF TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY YET
- RUSSIA'S PUTIN, ASKED ABOUT IMPEACHMENT VOTE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP, SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM ARE DREAMT UP
- RUSSIA'S PUTIN SAYS US SENATE IS UNLIKELY TO REMOVE TRUMP FROM PRESIDENCY
And the result after 219 speakers from both sides of the aisle, as most expected, all Republicans voted against impeachment, all Democrats except three voted for the first article of impeachment...
Article 1 - Abuse Of Power - vote 230 in favor, 197 opposed, 1 present:
Article 2 - Obstruction - vote: