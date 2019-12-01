© Global Look Press/Monika Skolimowska



German Chancellor Angela Merkel's 'Grand Coalition' is under threat from within, as the Social Democrats (SDP) elect new, leftist leaders.The SDP announced its new leaders on Saturday, following a vote by party members. While Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Klara Geywitz - allies of Merkel - were tipped to win,The pair represent a bloc of SPD voters unhappy with the party's role in Merkel's centrist coalition. While many of these voters would advocate a complete break with the chancellor's Christian Democrats (CDU),"We have always said this is not just about whether we leave immediately or stay in for the duration," he told Phoenix television. "We must improve the policies andhe added, a reference to Merkel's insistence on a balanced budget.Both Merkel and her SPD partners have seen their support slipping in regional elections this year. With its new leadership, the SPD is now in a position to ram through its proposals, andAmid the shakeup, her party has promised to work with the new SPD leadership."We want to rule Germany well. We have created a foundation for this between the conservatives and the SPD. Nothing has changed in this foundation," party spokesman Paul Ziemiak said.