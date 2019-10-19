cold map
Russian winter is taking its course. As a place for its presentation, the cold chose the central regions of Yakutia. On October 15, at the Iema weather station, the minimum temperature was −32°C.

In addition to severe night frost, in Yakutia there is a large diurnal variation in temperature. At noon the same day, thermometers showed −13°C.


Northeast of Russia under snow cover (Meteonovosti -RU)

A snow blanket on 'Pokrov Day' covered the north-eastern part of Russia. On October 14, snow cover reached half a meter in the Magadan Region. Yakutia in the neighboring region seeks to keep up with snowdrifts up to 46 cm high.

Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links.