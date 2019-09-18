© Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch



"The CIA is saying you shouldn't read this book because it has secrets in it. That's going to make everybody go out and buy the book so that they can read the secrets!



"If the government really was threatened by the information, if the information really was so secret that it needed to be protected, they would have gotten a court order to pulp the book. They didn't do that, so in reality they're not threatened by the information in this book."

CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou tells RT.​"The CIA takes every opportunity to threaten whistleblowers and to warn whistleblowers to just keep their mouths shut," Kiriakou said, explaining how no ex-intelligence agent trying to speak out publicly has ever prevailed against the government in cases where they did not get their books "cleared" with the agency before publication since a precedent-setting case in the 1970s. "They lost every single time."In this case, Snowden has already been paid - and both he and his money are safe from Washington's clutches in Moscow - leaving the whistleblower's unfortunate publisher to pick up the tab.But the government's determination to "punish" Snowden is actually helping him (and his publisher) by creating a public controversy, Kiriakou pointed out."The system is clearly broken," Kiriakou lamented, pointing out that existing channels for whistleblowers to disclose information the legal way are blocked or dysfunctional and