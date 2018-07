© Courtesy: The Intercept

WARNING! The video contains scenes that you may find extremely disturbing.

Rights groups are sounding the alarm over "a shocking and despicable" video purportedly showing soldiers from Cameroon - a close US ally in Africa - shooting and killing women and children, suspected of Islamist links."You are going to die," says a soldier, who refers to one of the women as 'BH,' an apparent reference to Boko Haram. "This hurts us but your parents have put us in a...," he is heard saying on the video before being interrupted by a series of gunshots.Meanwhile, rights groups pointed out the government's claim that this shocking video is fake simply did not stand up to a fact-check. "We can provide credible evidence to the contrary," said Samira Daoud, deputy director of Amnesty International's West Africa office."It is indeed the most shocking and despicable video that I ever watched in my entire career," Illaria Allegrozzi, Lake Chad researcher with Amnesty International, told RT.Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the UN human rights chief, said she was "utterly appalled" by the video. "I am deeply worried that these killings captured on camera," he said in his statement, as cited by AP.As the story unfolded, RT reached out to the Cameroonian prime minister's office to verify the video and confirm the government's intention to follow through on the promise of an investigation. So far there has been no response.