'Alberta Clipper' region set to bring 10-15 cm of snow by Tuesday night
Ottawa Citizen
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 13:02 UTC
The flakes that comes along with what's dubbed an Alberta Clipper is expected to hit Eastern Ontario Monday night and taper off Tuesday evening, according to a special weather statement.. Since the forecast is for snow stretching over 24 to 36 hours, it doesn't reach the level of a snowfall warning, when 15 cm is expected per 12 hours.
But the weather agency warns nonetheless that drivers should expect poor winter driving conditions, including snow-covered and slippery roads.
Monday's forecast is for mainly-sunny skies giving way to clouds by late afternoon and a high of -10 C. The snow starts around midnight with 2-4 cm overnight as the temperature stays steady at -10 C.
For Tuesday, expect 10 cm of snow and a high of -6 C then flurries overnight and a low of -11 C.
More flurries, a high of -11 and a low of -16 C are predicted for Wednesday. For Thursday, the forecast is for a bit of sun with mix skies, a high of -14 C and a low of -18 C. Clouds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are expected for Friday with a high of -11 C and low of -16 C.
The weekend is a wee bit warmer with a high of - 8 C Saturday and -2 C Sunday. Both days are cloudy with a risk of flurries pegged at 30 per cent Saturday and 40 per cent Sunday.
"The only things that interest me in the US are Tupac Shakur, Allen Ginsberg, and Jackson Pollock. I don't need a visa to access their work."
~ Putin advisor after he was placed on US sanctions list.
Recent Comments
Russia kicked ISIS' butt in Syria and has done everything to ensure a political transition from war to peace. What's the US done? Whine, complain,...
Erdogan is a butcher of little kids. Lets not forget (give him a pass) that this little Hitler named Erdogan has killed thousands of his own...
Did no one notice the tiny sleigh at the back? ;-)
LOL! This is hardly special to Amazon. It's a common theme today. There is no such thing as a good employer any longer. " many people we asked...
Nutrient content of foods shows 100 grams of raw lemon juice provides 65% of mdr of Vit. C, while limes give 50%. Question everything you read. We...