© Julie Oliver / Ottawa Citizen



By Tuesday night, the region will be under a blanket of 10 to 15 cm of snow, Environment Canada predicts.The flakes that comes along with what's dubbed an Alberta Clipper is expected to hit Eastern Ontario Monday night and taper off Tuesday evening, according to a special weather statement.. Since the forecast is for snow stretching over 24 to 36 hours, it doesn't reach the level of a snowfall warning, when 15 cm is expected per 12 hours.But the weather agency warns nonetheless that drivers should expect poor winter driving conditions, including snow-covered and slippery roads.Monday's forecast is for mainly-sunny skies giving way to clouds by late afternoon and a high of -10 C. The snow starts around midnight with 2-4 cm overnight as the temperature stays steady at -10 C.For Tuesday, expect 10 cm of snow and a high of -6 C then flurries overnight and a low of -11 C.More flurries, a high of -11 and a low of -16 C are predicted for Wednesday. For Thursday, the forecast is for a bit of sun with mix skies, a high of -14 C and a low of -18 C. Clouds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are expected for Friday with a high of -11 C and low of -16 C.The weekend is a wee bit warmer with a high of - 8 C Saturday and -2 C Sunday. Both days are cloudy with a risk of flurries pegged at 30 per cent Saturday and 40 per cent Sunday.