US drills diminish possible dialogue with Pyongyang - Russia's deputy FM

An American B-1B Lancer strategic bomber and F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets accompanied by South Korean military aircraft have conducted simulated bombing drills in the skies over South Korea amid rising tensions on the peninsula, Yonhap News Agency says.The maneuvers are part of the unprecedented joint air force Vigilant Ace 18 drills which kicked off Monday.On Wednesday, the US Air Force dispatched B-1B aircraft, F-22 Raptor fighter jets, as well as several F-35 stealth jets and F-16 fighter planes to take part in joint drills at the Pilsung Firing Range in Gangwon Province, Yonhap reports, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Seoul sent F-15Ks and KF-16s to join the American squadron.The total number of warplanes taking part in the maneuvers was not revealed, and there could be more than one B-1B bomber. But Washington usually sends two B-1Bs to the area.It is the first time the fifth-generation jets joined the Vigilant Ace exercise.The bombers have been deployed in combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001. At least six such warplanes are reportedly stationed in the US base in Guam in the western Pacific Ocean, and Washington could use them for a preemptive strike on North Korea's missile sites, according to NBC.Various military maneuvers conducted by the US and its allies off the North Korean border have become more frequent as Pyongyang continues nuclear and missile tests, claiming that Washington threatens its national security.The US has not ruled out a military option against North Korea, which claims its missiles can reach US soil.The US military presence and provocations in the region hinder the possibility of dialogue with North Korea, which is willing to negotiate, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.Moscow has repeatedly called for restraint in the turbulent region.In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged all sides to tone down their rhetoric and engage in "face-to-face dialogue."