© Carlo Allegri/Reuters



President Donald Trump is considering pardoning ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona.Trump expressed that he didn't agree with the way the ex-sheriff had been treated in regards to his conviction. And on Sunday night, Trump told Fox News, "I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio. He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He's a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him," Trump said. "Is there anyone in local law enforcement who has done more to crack down on illegal immigration than Sheriff Joe? He has protected people from crimes and saved lives. He doesn't deserve to be treated this way," Trump added.The ex-sheriff said he was surprised the president was aware of his legal problems when asked about the possible pardon. "I am happy he understands the case," Arpaio told Fox News.Bolton's ruling stems from the 2011 decision by a federal judge, which stated that Arpaio needed to stop traffic patrols targeting undocumented immigrants.He eventually lost his bid for reelection as sheriff in Maricopa County, Arizona in November 2016.The sentencing in Arpaio's case will take place on October 5 and he faces 6 months in jail. His attorney says that Arpaio will appeal the decision so he can get a trial by jury. Although, some attorneys believe that due to his age and the fact he has no prior convictions, he will not face jail time, according to Fox News.Arpaio, who became known as "America's toughest sheriff,"Should the president decide to pardon Arpaio, Trump said it will come within the next few days. "I might do it right away, maybe early this week. I am seriously thinking about it," Fox News reported him as saying.Arpaio announced his support for President Trump in January 2016 during the hotly contested Republican primary for the party's presidential nomination.