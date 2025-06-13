Investigators link protests to government grants, radical nonprofits, and billionaire financiers
© REUTERSA demonstrator waved a Mexico flag in front of burning dumpsters in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 8, 2025.
What began as spontaneous demonstrations in Los Angeles following a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids has evolved into a complex investigation involving state-funded NGOs, radical activist groups, and billionaire-linked networks. According to independent researchers, including @DataRepublican
, evidence suggests the violent protests were not organic but carefully planned and backed by substantial resources.
Videos and documentation from the streets point to involvement from several nonprofit organizations and activist coalitions with clear political objectives. Protesters burned American flags, blocked roadways, and attacked federal officers during what were initially described as flash protests. However, detailed financial and operational links have now surfaced — exposing what appears to be an orchestrated effort.
Central to the network is the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights (CHIRLA), a Los Angeles-based organization that experienced a meteoric rise in public funding. According to @DataRepublican
, CHIRLA's government grants surged from $12 million to $34 million within a year. Though the majority came from the State of California, records confirm the group also received approximately $450,000 in federal funds.
CHIRLA's executive director, Angelica Salas, was quoted at one demonstration saying, "Our community is under attack and has been terrorized... These are workers, these are fathers, these are mothers," according to the Los Angeles Times
.
Despite the humanitarian language, images and posts
from the riots showed protest materials linked to the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) — a communist group with no formal nonprofit status. PSL is allegedly supported by billionaire Neville Singham, a known financier of pro-Communist Chinese messaging. Singham has funneled more than $20 million into radical organizations, including those involved in campus occupations
at Columbia University.
"Neville Singham - sorry. Real nice guy. Activist who became a billionaire by pushing Chinese propaganda worldwide,"
one researcher wrote, highlighting his affiliations with PSL, the ANSWER Coalition, and the People's Forum — all reportedly involved in the LA unrest.
Additional amplification came from the California branch of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU-CA), whose president was arrested
during the riots. Meanwhile, the Million Voters Project (MVP), a progressive election-mobilization coalition, boosted the demonstrations on social media. MVP does not receive taxpayer funding, but it receives grants
from progressive entities aligned with the broader "Democracy" agenda.
The riots' organizational backbone also appears to include ActBlue
, the fundraising platform through which CHIRLA is financially supported
. Further political entanglements surfaced when it was revealed that CHIRLA endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Adam Schiff
and hosted him during his 2024 campaign.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene drew a direct line from the weekend's violence to foreign influence, asking: "
Is this war on ICE and America being funded by Neville Singham? Is it being funded by China?
"
Compounding the concern is the involvement of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. A widely circulated thread
scrutinized her past, highlighting her role as Vice Chair of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a U.S.-funded NGO accused of fomenting regime change abroad. Bass was also linked to a scholarship scandal that resulted in federal charges for another L.A. official, though she herself faced no consequences.
As calls grow for a deeper investigation, the central question remains unanswered: how much of this violence was taxpayer-funded and how much was foreign-backed?
Rumor has it - they advertised for "bad-asses" - and that makes them easier to capture - and deport the sons of bitches and their families if they are here illegally - tis a no-brainer and any judge tries to stop it - is just apparently unaware of law - and said judges will get their own conviction when the dust settles.