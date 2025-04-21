A 62-year-old woman, Deomani Baraik, was killed, and another man, Shahjahan, sustained injuries on Sunday after they were mowed down by a bison that had strayed out of Baikunthapur forest along with another Indian Gaur (bison). Later, one of the bison died after two tranquillising teams from Gorumara and Sukna darted the animals.The other bison will be released into the forest after treatment. The bison had entered Raipur tea estate on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri town on Sunday morning. One bison had even entered the Rangdhamali Bazaar. The sight of bison straying into the village was new to the garden dwellers. As people gathered to see the bison, the animals started running nervously in the garden.Since the place of occurrence was barely seven to eight km from Jalpaiguri, it was important to net the animals before they could enter the densely populated town.Shahjahan is now undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital.