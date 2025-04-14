OF THE
TIMES
When I was CIA Director, we had entire training courses on how to lie, cheat and steal.
In the early 1970s I went with a girlfriend to Washington Square on a Friday night. At a bar we met a 'local', rather down and out who advised us...
Some sites said Vance or someone would run and then step down for Trump. "No one shall be elected more than twice." Otherwise a new amendment...
A different perspective. Autism is not an accident. That would mean that some in the medical community know what causes autism. One CDC...
The "great war narrative" is ramping up...except the people aren't falling for it. On a side note: In thinking about the Ukrainian Kursk force...
In my view, this suggests Trump is not in Netanyahu's pocket: "At that mini-conference, Netanyahu was clearly discomfited by Trump's mention of...
Reader Comments
Is there another word for persistence?
"A special order of the Soviet of Peoples' Commissars, issued on 27 July 1918, sharply condemned anti-Semitism and outlawed the organisers of pogroms. In the same year, Lenin recorded a special speech to be used in combating anti-Semitism among the people; 4 extensive propaganda activity was also conducted and a voluminous propaganda literature published to this same end. However, it must be emphasised that none of the criminal codes approved from 1922 onwards in any of the Soviet republics contained a specific paragraph prohibiting anti-Semitism or prescribing punishments for its practice; there was only a general paragraph forbidding propaganda aimed at inciting enmity among the peoples living within the USSR's borders."
The Soviet Government and the Jews 1948–1967
Perhaps Clif High is right, and Trump can't rock the boat - or better, stamp onto the thin ice the US is on. Not that I think he really wants those folks in jail, except those who tried to kill him.
Who's their witness for any crimes that happened with Epstein? I believe they are all dead. And I don't even know what crime Fauci could even be charged with.
It has been nearly 3 months or 90 days. The post today about Crossfire Hurricane, essentially a treasonous organized coup of the sitting President, demonstrates information is coming out. It also demonstrates the deep state structure.