Maybe you saw or heard the news that Attorney General Pam Bondi says "Huge Arrest Coming Within the Next 24 Hours."More to the point, the promised arrests have not happened. The arrests of criminals such as the pedophiles on Epstein's list, for instance. Nor the "COVID" criminals - including Dr. Fauci and the head of Pfizer, Anthony Bourla.They are free to make book deals and give speeches (Fauci) and to continue manufacturing dangerous drugs (Bourla). Gretchen Whitmer and Kathy Hochul and JB Pritzker are still the governors of their respective states, despite having turned their states into police states.None of it matters. All is forgotten - which is a form of forgiveness based upon willful amnesia.Oh. About the "arrest" promised by AG Bondi. It is a "Tesla Terrorist" who's going to get the Hut! Hut! Hut! Because it's not sufficient to use state laws on the books to go after people who damage other people's property. Just as it won't be enough, probably, to "monitor" the social media and other public forums of people who aren't citizens for signs that they harbor "anti-Semitic" views. That is, aren't fully compliant with thethat anything less than obsequious amen'ing of whatever the government of Israel does constitutes race-hate for people who happen to be Jewish.If you think the new pogroms will be limited to just people who aren't citizens you may be one of those people who think the REAL ID is a real good idea. That's coming, too. Indeed, it is almost here. A regime of internal passports - and you're not allowed to leave or enter a state by airplane without one. Even if you are a citizen. How soon before it is expanded to checkpoints at the borders of states? So that you cannot leave or enter a state without a REAL ID?Or a supermarket?But it's all ok. "Patriots" are in charge. Trust the "plan."