Turns out, out-competing China is the reason for Trump's "return to 19th-century tariffs." But as we've been seeing, Trump "flinched" when the US bond market spiked, something he apparently didn't expect to happen. And so now, just a couple of weeks after the introduction of tariffs, the US government is "pausing" the tariffs - and even exempting from tariffs the bulk of key imports the US depends on from China.

Still, American rhetoric about "beating China" is picking up steam, and sounding increasingly aggressive. Separately, Trump has issued Iran with a 2-month ultimatum to "make a deal over nuclear power, or else!" Of course, Iran DID have such a deal, until Trump tore it up in 2017, but that glaring inconsistency aside, are the US "make a deal" ultimatums to these two countries, Iran and China, connected in some way?

Worryingly, it appears that they are, and it's all to do with waning US influence on global energy markets...


