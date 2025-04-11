The stark revelation came after Gracias and his team began probing the huge uptick in non-citizens who were assigned Social Security numbers last year. The figure leapt from 400,000 in 2021, to more than two million in 2024. Among those are people who have entered the US legally on visas and green cards and who pay into the US tax system.
But a large proportion are undocumented migrants who are benefitting from 'maximum pay' and 'minimum collection,' Gracias said. He told the All-In podcast:
"The defaults in the system, from Social Security to all benefit programs, have been set to maximum inclusion, maximum pay for these people, and minimum collection. Already, we found 1.3 million of them on Medicaid as an example. And we found people in this population registered to vote."According to Medicaid.gov, the average annual cost per Medicaid enrollee is between $4,000 and $7,000, meaning the cost for all non-citizen beneficiaries tops out at $6.5 billion.
Gracias blamed Biden era immigration policies for the surge in SSNs being assigned as the border struggled with an influx of migrants:
"The vast majority of the growth was related to asylum programs and people who came in on NTAs (Notices to Appear), it turns out that the requirements were so loosely defined that more people could come through."He revealed that a growing number of non-citizens were receiving Social Security numbers without adequate vetting, leading to a significant increase in the number of individuals eligible for public benefits.
"Some people showed IDs, some didn't. The most disturbing thing was that 23 percent of the records we looked at had no fingerprints."While some of these individuals entered the US through legitimate programs, such as Afghan translators, Gracias said most growth stemmed from the expansion of asylum programs.
He pointed out that one of the most common birth dates in the system was January 1st, indicating data manipulation or careless entry.
Gracias' team also uncovered instances of non-citizens improperly registered to vote, an additional federal violation.
"Thousands of them registered to vote... and many of them actually voted. It was shocking to us... I wouldn't have believed it if I hadn't seen it with my own eyes."Historically, Social Security numbers were only available to US citizens, however they were extended to non-citizens in 2003. While this policy was meant to ensure tax contributions from foreign workers, Gracias pointed out that the system has been increasingly abused.
While the data is still being analyzed, Gracias made it clear that much more needs to be done to address the systemic failures that allowed such issues to proliferate.
'This is not a political issue... it's about America... and this is just the tip of the iceberg.'
Reader Comments
Trump and team are revealing the corruption and money laundering that is used. The team is dismantling the deep state, hopefully it is fast enough.
ladyDwoods44 doth protest too much, methinks"... Retooling the deep state is more accurate I think [Link]
Then corruption took over.
If everyone has an immutable digital ID then this will "fix" this issue and many others..
There is the actual paperwork in possession of those "undocumented migrants " going to-and-fro across borders(that can be confiscated and destroyed by government and has) and the digital control file already in possession by intelligence(world wide access in all countries with data sharing agreements in place).
For example, imagine this common occurrence at the border... Now one can also imagine where they are denied even though they are documented ...
**************************************** ***********************************
That was Democrats' plan all along, wasn't it.
Think they'd be shocked if these new voters cast their votes a certain way?