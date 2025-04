© Screenshot

"The defaults in the system, from Social Security to all benefit programs, have been set to maximum inclusion, maximum pay for these people, and minimum collection. Already, we found 1.3 million of them on Medicaid as an example. And we found people in this population registered to vote."

"The vast majority of the growth was related to asylum programs and people who came in on NTAs (Notices to Appear), it turns out that the requirements were so loosely defined that more people could come through."

"Some people showed IDs, some didn't. The most disturbing thing was that 23 percent of the records we looked at had no fingerprints."

"Thousands of them registered to vote... and many of them actually voted. It was shocking to us... I wouldn't have believed it if I hadn't seen it with my own eyes."

The stark revelation came after Gracias and his team began probing the huge uptick in non-citizens who were assigned Social Security numbers last year. The figure leapt fromAmong those are people who have entered the US legally on visas and green cards and who pay into the US tax system.Gracias said. He told the All-In podcast:According to Medicaid.gov,Gracias blamed Biden era immigration policies for the surge in SSNs being assigned as the border struggled with an influx of migrants:He revealed thatWhile some of these individuals entered the US through legitimate programs, such as Afghan translators, Gracias said most growth stemmed from the expansion of asylum programs.He pointed out that one of theindicating data manipulation or careless entry.While this policy was meant to ensure tax contributions from foreign workers, Gracias pointed out that the system has been increasingly abused.While the data is still being analyzed, Gracias made it clear that much more needs to be done to address the systemic failures that allowed such issues to proliferate.