The UK elite remains fatally addicted to a blind loyalty toward its special relationship with the US that sometimes could make even the Germans blanch with envy.

As summarized in Encyclopedia Britannica (as it happens), the transatlantic slave trade "had devastating effects in Africa. Economic incentives for warlords and tribes to engage in the trade of enslaved people promoted an atmosphere of lawlessness and violence. Depopulation and a continuing fear of captivity made economic and agricultural development almost impossible throughout much of western Africa. A large percentage of the people taken captive were women in their childbearing years and young men who normally would have been starting families. The European enslavers usually left behind persons who were elderly, disabled, or otherwise dependent groups who were least able to contribute to the economic health of their societies." This was a holocaust for Africa. Historically, it is not long ago. Its scars are still there. And it was the West's doing.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy launched into a weird rant against Russia, accusing it of the crimes Britain has committed.There are intriguing and disappointing - though not surprising - continuities between Great Britain under the conservative Tories and the current iteration under a hardly less rightwing version of the Labour party.And the fairly new prime minister, Keir Starmer, is already as deeply unpopular as his predecessor Rishi Sunak was when he called the elections that predictably finished him off.And then there is foreign policy. There as well, it is hard to spot a difference. It is true, we have just learned that, once, formerWe have not yet heard of similarly exotic plots laid by Starmer. But otherwise, same old, same old.And they know a thing or two about absolute submission.London also won't let go of its position as Europe's hottest cheerleader for the proxy war against Russia via Ukraine, at least outside the Baltics. Officially, the British government is still promoting the idea of co-launching Western-supplied missiles from Ukraine deep into Russia. Never mind that Moscow has made it clear that it will consider such a policy as bringing all of NATO and Russia into direct military conflict - not (barely) indirect as up until now. Moreover, the Russian leadership has also put the West on notice that cut-out games won't work.There may well be an element of fairly cheap theater in London's posturing as a missile street tough. Think of a dog madly barking behind a closed gate, precisely because it knows the gate is closed and it won't have to act on its ferocious threats. The role of the gate is played by Washington, which fails to allow the brilliant British-Ukrainian Armageddon-Come-and-Get-Us plan to go ahead, as the Telegraph has just bemoaned . How convenient: We'd be (insanely) brave, really, if only we didn't have to be so obedient, too.Yet, at least as far as stentorian rhetoric is concerned, the UK's government will certainly not be outdone. The problem with all the big talk, though, is that it can easily veer off into declarations so unusually hyperbolic and absurd that they backfire. Think of this current British mood as the very opposite of that fine understatement for which the island's culture used to be famous. An example of this kind of self-defeating bombast was recently delivered by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.Trying to reach an international audience, especially in a Global South that has long given up on the West, Lammy launched into a rant - there really is no other word - about Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. The whole thing was rather cringe, as if trying to outdo his infamous German colleague Annalena '360 Degrees of Anti-Diplomacy' Baerbock in demeaning his own office. Lammy, for instance, apparently felt no shame denouncing Moscow's "disinformation" - that, from one of the West's worst deniers and enablers of Israel's many crimes, including its Gaza genocide and devastation of Lebanon. Frankly Russia, at this point: just wear it with pride.Since then, be assured, there has been much head scratching, perhaps especially in that Global South that Lammy tried so desperately to impress with his rhetorical kamikaze attack.During the process of hunting and enslaving human beings,Apart from the effects of brutal overcrowding below deck, malnutrition, and psychological trauma, slave traders had a habit of "disposing" of those they considered worthless by dropping them into the sea, alive and chained to each other, sometimes to make an insurance profit. William Turner depicted such a massacre by drowning on, as it happened, a British slave ship, in one of his most famous paintings And for those who survived both capture in Africa and the Middle Passage: Was it not the US - Britain's current boss and the site of Lammy's rant - that literally built its economic take-off on slave labor so brutal the ancient Romans would have been either impressed or shocked? And what about that famous "value" West that Lammy also seeks to speak for? Comprehensively represented in the same great crime: the Portuguese, the Dutch, the French, you name it...The result was not only death and brutality on a staggering scale. Parts of the African continent were also massively damaged demographically, economically, and politically.The point is not to pretend that Russia, at the same time, had no imperial history, including great violence and injustice. Empires do. Only the naive are in denial about that fact. Rather what is so striking is that, to go after Russia, Lammy could not think of anything better than to bring up one of the British Empire's greatest crimes.Yet there is something else here as well that is, if anything, even more insidious. Since the Ukraine War, we have seen a relentless and widespread effort to mis-appropriate the experience, the suffering, and the resistance of the Global South as a cheap rhetorical device to provide heroic spin for Zelensky's regime and the West's proxy war as well as cheap shots at Russia.There is, of course, a politics of Left and Right here. Traditionally, and for good reasons, criticizing imperialism and colonialism has been a 'left' thing. By hijacking ostentatiously 'anti-colonial' terms for the proxy war in Ukraine, this potential on the Western Left was supposed to be channeled into serving the US-NATO-EU complex. With some, that rather perverse trick, transparent as it is, has even worked. Think of it as wearing a Che Guevara-print shirt and venerating Ukrainian Azov Neo-Nazis as 'freedom fighters'.