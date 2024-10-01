Washington gave Israel the green light to mount an offensive, in contrast to its public calls for a ceasefire, sources have claimedThe US government quietly approved Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, despite publicly urging the Jewish state and militant group Hezbollah to seek a ceasefire, Politico has reported, citing insider sources.Israel has waged a week-long bombing campaign in Lebanon, assassinating most of the Hezbollah leadership, and is in the process of what it describes as a "limited incursion" into its northern neighbor.Prior to the bombing and invasion, thousands of people in Lebanon were targeted by simultaneously exploding devices, which Israeli intelligence allegedly planted in preparation for an attack on Hezbollah.US President Joe Biden on Monday reiterated his public calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, telling reporters at the White House: "I'm comfortable with them stopping."However, Israel outlined its military strategy to Washington in broad terms in mid-September and received approval via senior US presidential advisers, Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, Politico reported on Monday, citing two Israeli and four American officials.The decision faced opposition from within the Pentagon, State Department, and intelligence community, the sources claimed. There are reportedly concerns that the hostilities could escalate into a major war, which would directly draw in the US.Violence on Israel's northern border surged last October, after the Jewish state besieged the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in retaliation for a deadly incursion by the militant group Hamas. Hezbollah supports the Palestinians and has vowed to stop cross-border rocket attacks only after a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. Israel's goal is to "eliminate" Hamas completely, and it has repeatedly rejected public calls from Washington for a truce.The belief in Washington, according to Politico, is that Israel's conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah can be "decoupled" in some way. Hostility in Lebanon would help curb the regional influence of Iran, which supports both militant movements, US officials reportedly hope. They are said to be unwilling, however, to support the Israeli campaign publicly as the strategy may backfire, meaning Washington continues to call for caution and deescalation."Both things can be true - the US can want diplomacy and support Israel's larger goals against Hezbollah," Politico quoted a senior US official as saying. "There's clearly a line that the administration is toeing, it's just not clear what that line is."The sources claimed that Israel has opted for a "limited" incursion in Lebanon at the request of the US, as opposed to a major ground offensive.